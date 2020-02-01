Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > On Eve Of Pompeo Visit, A Shakeup In Belarus’s Military And Snap Drills: What Gives? – Analysis

On Eve Of Pompeo Visit, A Shakeup In Belarus’s Military And Snap Drills: What Gives? – Analysis

Eurasia Review Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
By Mike Eckel*

(RFE/RL) — Belarus’s longtime ruler ordered a major shake-up of the country’s military and security command on January 20, installing a new defense minister, a new general staff chief, and a new head of the Security Council.

A few days later, President Alyaksandr Lukashenka ripped into the country’s...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nrmediadotorg

Northern Resistance Media On Eve Of Pompeo Visit, A Shakeup In Belarus’s Military And Snap Drills. What Gives? https://t.co/50r9FpgdBX https://t.co/5Ct4AryZEe 47 minutes ago

memecikzeytini

Hayırlı Zeytincilik RT @RFERL: Moscow cuts off oil. Minsk turns to Norway. Lukashenka rants. Lukashenka shakes up his military command. Military command orders… 2 hours ago

Yacqubismial

Yacqub Ismail RT @ALanoszka: "Something's up in Belarus." Secretary of State Pompeo is to meet with Lukashenka in Minsk, less than two weeks after the B… 2 hours ago

walberque

William Alberque RT @JonChicky: On Eve Of Pompeo Visit, A Shakeup In Belarus's Military And Snap Drills. What Gives? https://t.co/Kg24mrbyLi 2 hours ago

chinghizmlive

Chinghiz Mamedov RT @steveswerdlow: On Eve Of Pompeo Visit, A Shakeup In Belarus's Military And Snap Drills. What Gives? https://t.co/mbxZVcke69 4 hours ago

CeesBoogaart

Cees Boogaart On Eve Of Pompeo Visit, A Shakeup In Belarus's Military And Snap Drills. What Gives? https://t.co/DdChTzrGCC 6 hours ago

jondknight

Jonathan Knight On Eve Of Pompeo Visit, A Shakeup In Belarus's Military And Snap Drills: What Gives? - Analysis - Eurasia Review https://t.co/qeoxkEBv9R 7 hours ago

JonChicky

Jon Chicky On Eve Of Pompeo Visit, A Shakeup In Belarus's Military And Snap Drills. What Gives? https://t.co/Kg24mrbyLi 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.