Senate committee urges renewed suspension for Ontario Sen. Lynn Beyak

CTV News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Ontario Sen. Lynn Beyak, who was suspended for posting racist letters about Indigenous peoples on her website, should be suspended again without pay, the Senate's ethics committee recommended Friday, after concluding she did not meet the conditions set out for her return.
