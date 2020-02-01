Peanut allergy treatment for kids approved in the U.S. by the FDA

The first ever peanut allergy treatment for children has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources FDA approves first peanut allergy treatment for children The FDA has approved the first treatment to treat peanut allergies, which can be deadly. Kids swallow peanut powder, at first in tiny, then in increasingly...

CBS News 11 hours ago



FDA Approves Peanut Allergy Treatment For Children It's not a cure, but doctors say it could be a game-changer.

CBS 2 7 hours ago





Tweets about this