Anthony Mundine's claims coronavirus theory is not 'real'

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Anthony Mundine's claims coronavirus theory is not 'real'Controversial boxer Anthony Mundine has waded into the coronavirus crisis, adding his thoughts into what has spurred the global outbreak.In a social media post, the sports figure has claimed the virus is not "real".Mundine's comments...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus

Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus 01:06

 Facebook and Instagram to Ban False Claims About Coronavirus The policy would remove posts that promote fake cures for the virus. It would also stop misinformation about how to prevent contracting it. The social media giant says health organizations will help it track down any signs of false claims....

SouthernStars7

SouthernStars RT @CraigHill01: Anthony Mundine claims coronavirus is not real. I wonder where he studied medicine? #auspol @Anthony_Mundine https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago

mikeaubrey2

🇦🇺mikeaubrey🏳️‍🌈 RT @dailytelegraph: Controversial former boxing and NRL star Anthony Mundine has claimed the coronavirus is fake and a ‘ploy’ to introduce… 8 minutes ago

manindotblack

Gay 🏳️‍🌈 Rainbow 🌈 Anarchist 🅰️ RT @Chris86767838: Anthony Mundine, self certified virologist claims “I don’t even think this Coronavirus is real. I think it’s a ploy to… 34 minutes ago

WorstAustralian

The Worst Australian RT @BellTowerTimes: Even if this what it took it would be because of dumb***anti vaxxers like your Anthony stfu https://t.co/TS3Uovvw3W 1 hour ago

BellTowerTimes

The Bell Tower Times Even if this what it took it would be because of dumb***anti vaxxers like your Anthony stfu https://t.co/TS3Uovvw3W 1 hour ago

