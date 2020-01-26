Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > ‘Racist’ Joe Biden – OpEd

‘Racist’ Joe Biden – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Democratic primary presidential candidate Joe Biden, in the 1990s when he was a member of the United States Senate, said racist stuff in two speeches. That is an insinuation of a Monday The Intercept article by Aída Chávez. The basis for this insinuation? Biden in the speeches, Chávez reports, called people who commit...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrat hopefuls Warren and Biden hold rallies in Iowa ahead of key vote [Video]Democrat hopefuls Warren and Biden hold rallies in Iowa ahead of key vote

Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden held rallies in Iowa on Saturday (February 1st) as they attempt to drum up support ahead of the caucus on Monday (February 3rd).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published

Senate Denies Witnesses And New Evidence In Trump's Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Denies Witnesses And New Evidence In Trump's Impeachment Trial

The U.S. Senate voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, this decision clears the way for Trump getting..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On Impeachment

Joe Biden: GOP Sen. Joni Ernst 'Spilled The Beans' On ImpeachmentWatch VideoFormer Vice President Joe Biden says recent comments made by Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst reveal why Republicans have dragged him into President Trump’s...
Newsy Also reported by •FOXNews.comDaily Caller

Fact-checking Joe Biden in Ankeny, Iowa

ANKENY, Iowa — Former Vice President Joe Biden ignored his Democratic rivals and focused extensively on attacking President Donald Trump at a campaign event,...
PolitiFact


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.