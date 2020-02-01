Senate Votes Down Democrats’ Witness Demand In Trump Impeachment Trial

Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





The Republican-majority Senate has rejected Democrats' demand for additional witnesses in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump, paving the way for the likely acquittal verdict expected sometime next week. Senators voted 51-49 not to call on more witnesses beyond the 18 that testified in the proceedings led by


