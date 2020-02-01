Senate Votes Down Democrats’ Witness Demand In Trump Impeachment Trial
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () The Republican-majority Senate has rejected Democrats’ demand for additional witnesses in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump, paving the way for the likely acquittal verdict expected sometime next week.
Senators voted 51-49 not to call on more witnesses beyond the 18 that testified in the proceedings led by...
Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday night he will not join Democrats in calling for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial. Although Republican Senator Susan Collins said she will vote for witnesses, it is unlikely Democrats will have the support.