Brexit at last: Britain leaves the EU as champagne corks fly

Japan Today Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The United Kingdom finally cast off from the European Union on Friday for an uncertain future, with Brexiteers claiming victory and popping champagne corks for an "independence day"…
Tweets about this

Cristin97215062

Cristina RT @pennewstweet: Brexit at last: Britain leaves the EU #BrexitDay #Britain #EuropeanUnion #EU #BrexitCelebration #BrexitParty #UnitedKingd… 12 minutes ago

BreakingNewPak

BreakingNewsPakistan Brexit at last: Britain Leaves EU after 47 years of membership - https://t.co/9uAZE9VSIH #Pakistan https://t.co/V9yn98L13r 14 minutes ago

pennewstweet

PenNews Brexit at last: Britain leaves the EU #BrexitDay #Britain #EuropeanUnion #EU #BrexitCelebration #BrexitParty… https://t.co/AvnXiT3k34 20 minutes ago

alley_edwards04

Alley Edwards Thinking of my English friends today. It's a new, divisive chapter in the UK's history. For better or worse, Brexit… https://t.co/0G1882wqci 26 minutes ago

MerlotN

Wu Lebao The United Kingdom finally cast off from the European Union on Friday. https://t.co/paNaBBJW1W 28 minutes ago

Suchtvnews

SUCH TV #Brexit at last: #Britain Leaves #EU after 47 years of membership - SUCH TV https://t.co/zI5XPhtbBd 30 minutes ago

QBNews5

QB News 5 Brexit at last: Britain Leaves EU after 47 years of membership https://t.co/XZbrXADEFc https://t.co/5c0gNeSg1i 35 minutes ago

PakistanTV_TV

PakistanTV.TV Brexit at last: Britain Leaves EU after 47 years of membership https://t.co/06soLFbuif https://t.co/oT7UQlOtBv 36 minutes ago

