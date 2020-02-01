Billionaire Bloomberg floods Democratic primary with cash

Global  

Saturday, 1 February 2020
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Billionaire Michael Bloomberg spent roughly $180 million in the month after his late entry into the Democratic presidential primary, a staggering sum that’s drastically more than all other leading contenders spent during much of the past year combined. Since his entry into the race in late November, the former New […]
 The Democratic Party on Friday announced new rules around how presidential hopefuls can qualify to take part in debates, changes likely to allow billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg to join the stage in February. Lisa Bernhard has more.

