Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Mary Higgins Clark > Bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark, known as 'Queen of Suspense', dies at 92

Bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark, known as 'Queen of Suspense', dies at 92

France 24 Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Best-selling American author Mary Higgins Clark, known to her fans as the “Queen of Suspense”, has died aged 92, her publisher confirmed Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Mary Higgins Clark, Queen of Suspense and a Fixture on Best-Seller Lists, Dies at 92

Born in the Bronx, she became a world-renowned author writing about “nice people whose lives are invaded.”
NYTimes.com

Mary Higgins Clark's last interview with USA TODAY: Author opens up about her #MeToo novel

Ninety-one-year-old author Mary Higgins Clark's last interview with USA TODAY was for her #MeToo thriller "Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry."
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.