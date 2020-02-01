Bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark, known as 'Queen of Suspense', dies at 92

Best-selling American author Mary Higgins Clark, known to her fans as the “Queen of Suspense”, has died aged 92, her publisher confirmed Friday.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Mary Higgins Clark, Queen of Suspense and a Fixture on Best-Seller Lists, Dies at 92 Born in the Bronx, she became a world-renowned author writing about “nice people whose lives are invaded.”

NYTimes.com 8 hours ago



Mary Higgins Clark's last interview with USA TODAY: Author opens up about her #MeToo novel Ninety-one-year-old author Mary Higgins Clark's last interview with USA TODAY was for her #MeToo thriller "Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry."

USATODAY.com 8 hours ago





Tweets about this