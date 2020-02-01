Coronavirus: CDC issues 'unprecedented' federal quarantine for Americans returning from Wuhan as US airlines halt China flights

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published Coronavirus: United Airlines Suspends Flight, U.S. Mulls Suspending Chinese Travel 02:17 United Airlines has suspended 24 flights between the U.S. and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between February 1-8 due to a "significant decline in demand." CBS News reports that the White House is considering a suspension of all flights between the U.S. and China. Betty Yu reports. (1-28-2020)