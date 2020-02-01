Global  

Coronavirus: CDC issues 'unprecedented' federal quarantine for Americans returning from Wuhan as US airlines halt China flights

Independent Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
This is first time the CDC has issued quarantine order in 50 years
News video: Coronavirus: United Airlines Suspends Flight, U.S. Mulls Suspending Chinese Travel

Coronavirus: United Airlines Suspends Flight, U.S. Mulls Suspending Chinese Travel 02:17

 United Airlines has suspended 24 flights between the U.S. and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between February 1-8 due to a "significant decline in demand." CBS News reports that the White House is considering a suspension of all flights between the U.S. and China. Betty Yu reports. (1-28-2020)

American Airlines Suspends Operations To And From Chinese Mainland [Video]American Airlines Suspends Operations To And From Chinese Mainland

Earlier this week American Airlines greatly reduced the number of flights transporting passengers to and from China. Today the company shutdown all Chinese inbound and outbound traffic because of the..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:03Published

State Department Tells Americans Not To Travel To China Due To Coronavirus [Video]State Department Tells Americans Not To Travel To China Due To Coronavirus

Earlier in the day American Airlines pilots union sued airline to stop flights to China.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:34Published


Overnight flight evacuates 240 Americans out of Wuhan

Some 240 Americans have left the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak on a U.S. government chartered flight. But hundreds still remain in Wuhan. The Trump...
CBS News Also reported by •Reuters

Coronavirus outbreak sparks first federal quarantine in over 50 years

The 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan are now under 14-day quarantine amid outbreak.
Ars Technica

