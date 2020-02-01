Global  

China reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Hunan province

Khaleej Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The case occurred on a farm with 7,850 chickens, 4,500 of which have died of the bird flu.
News video: China reports bird flu outbreak in Hunan province

China reports bird flu outbreak in Hunan province 00:59

 China has another health scare to contend with - an outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 bird flu. Conway G. Gittens reports.

