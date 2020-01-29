Global  

Russia suspends visa-free tourist travel to and from China over virus

Reuters Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Russia said on Saturday it was suspending visa-free travel for tourists to and from China to help contain the outbreak of a new coronavirus that emerged in China.
News video: U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq

U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq 01:55

 A new U.S. State Department travel advisory raised the warning for China to the same level as Iraq and Afghanistan as confirmed cases worldwide surpass SARS. Michelle Hennessy reports.

