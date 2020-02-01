Global  

Congressional Probe Targets Dating Apps Allowing Use By Minors

Newsy Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Congressional Probe Targets Dating Apps Allowing Use By MinorsWatch VideoPopular dating apps are facing a new federal investigation to find whether they are adequately screening for minors.

The House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy sent letters to companies for apps including Tinder, OKCupid, Grindr and Bumble, asking them about protections against under-aged...
News video: Congressional Probe Targets Dating Apps Allowing Use By Minors

Congressional Probe Targets Dating Apps Allowing Use By Minors 01:03

 A House subcommittee asked the apps about reports of underaged users circumventing age restrictions to use the apps.

Dating Apps Face Investigation Over Underage Use, Sex Offenders [Video]Dating Apps Face Investigation Over Underage Use, Sex Offenders

Popular dating apps like Tinder and Bumble are being investigated by a U.S. House subcommittee for allegedly allowing minors and sex offenders to use the services.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published


Dating apps under investigation for allowing minors to sign up

The U.S. House Oversight and Reform subcommittee is investigating a number of popular dating apps, including Tinder and Bumble, on claims that they allow minors...
AppleInsider

Dating apps face US inquiry over underage use, sex offenders

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A House subcommittee is investigating popular dating services such as Tinder and Bumble for allegedly allowing minors and sex offenders to...
Seattle Times


