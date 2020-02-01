Congressional Probe Targets Dating Apps Allowing Use By Minors
Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Watch VideoPopular dating apps are facing a new federal investigation to find whether they are adequately screening for minors.
The House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy sent letters to companies for apps including Tinder, OKCupid, Grindr and Bumble, asking them about protections against under-aged...
