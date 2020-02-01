Global  

U.K leaves the EU four bitter years after Brexit vote

CBS News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Britain officially left the European Union late Friday night. It marks the end of more than 3 years of bitter fighting over Brexit - and the start of an uncertain future for the country. Roxana Saberi reports.
History is being made in Great Britain. It's divorce from the European Union became official nearly four years after the Brexit vote.
