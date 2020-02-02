Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Sinn Féin > Sinn Fein draw level atop opinion poll days from Irish election

Sinn Fein draw level atop opinion poll days from Irish election

Reuters Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Irish nationalists Sinn Fein passed the governing Fine Gael party to draw level at the top of an opinion poll a week before an election that looks set to be a major breakthrough for the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Sinn Fein polls surge on Irish unification pledge

Sinn Fein polls surge on Irish unification pledge 01:10

 Irish nationalists Sinn Fein have surged to the top of an opinion poll five days ahead of an election that looks set to be a major breakthrough for the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army. Francesca Lynagh reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election [Video]Exit poll suggests Irish parties are neck and neck in general election

The exit poll results have been described as a “statistical tie”.No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own, and a coalition administration of some..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls [Video]Candidates vote as Ireland heads to the polls

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar cast his ballot in Dublin on Saturday, in a general election that is likely to remove him from power. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Exit poll shows three-way tie in Irish election

An exit poll after the Irish national election on Saturday night showed the three main parties with an almost identical share of the vote.
The Age Also reported by •NPRReutersBelfast TelegraphBBC News

Discontent lifts Irish nationalists Sinn Fein to verge of power

If Irish nationalists Sinn Fein turn their national opinion poll lead into a historic election breakthrough on Saturday, it will be healthcare and housing not...
Reuters Also reported by •France 24NPR

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.