Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > China coronavirus deaths, infections jump: All the latest updates

China coronavirus deaths, infections jump: All the latest updates

Al Jazeera Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The death toll from the still-unknown virus continues to rise as more countries restrict China travel.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: US State Department Says Don't Travel To China, As Coronavirus Deaths Rise

US State Department Says Don't Travel To China, As Coronavirus Deaths Rise 01:33

 WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304 [Video]China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304

The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of February 1st, 2020. According to Reuters, that's up by 45 from the previous day. The figures were released by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

International precautions as coronavirus death toll jumps [Video]International precautions as coronavirus death toll jumps

The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China has risen by 46 to 259, the country&apos;s health authority said on Saturday, as the United States and other nations announced new border..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China coronavirus death toll surges: All the latest updates

Top Communist Party official in Wuhan expresses 'remorse' because local authorities reacted too slow on the outbreak.
Al Jazeera

In Coronavirus, a ‘Battle’ That Could Humble China’s Strongman

BEIJING — It took thousands of infections and scores of deaths from a mysterious virus for China’s authoritarian leader to publicly say what had become...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

L1lHooman

🌚 RT @spectatorindex: CORONAVIRUS - 304 deaths - Over 2000 people in serious condition - Over 14,000 infections - Infections confirmed in… 19 seconds ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 China’s coronavirus infections hit daily record, deaths climb to 304 https://t.co/xXYoy2hK93 3 minutes ago

PhilDeCarolis

Phil De Carolis RT @AJEnglish: China coronavirus deaths, infections jump: All the latest updates https://t.co/JwmHgwZF7L 4 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 China's coronavirus infections hit daily record, deaths climb to 304 https://t.co/sNvxDpYXBq https://t.co/j0BCnuh8IR 4 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours China's coronavirus infections hit daily record, deaths climb to 304 https://t.co/1YhFBr4nyg 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.