Why The Reservation System In India Should Be Reconsidered? – OpEd Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Despite being known worldwide for a huge democracy, India is at the verge of a social and political crux that harms the built-in democratic image of the country. As the world’s most populated country with an enormous interfaith diversity, the Indian Government has been continuously failing to provide its people with the rights... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources US Congress green lights India's NavIC as regional satellite navigation system New Delhi (Sputnik) Dec 12, 2019 The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is a federal law specifying the annual budget and expenditure for the US...

GPS Daily 5 days ago





Tweets about this