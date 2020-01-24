Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Boston student confirmed as 8th U.S. coronavirus case

Boston student confirmed as 8th U.S. coronavirus case

CBS News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
U.S. officials have declared a public health emergency.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: UMass Boston Student Becomes First Case Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts

UMass Boston Student Becomes First Case Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts 02:05

 WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UMass Students Wary After First Coronavirus Case In Massachusetts Found [Video]UMass Students Wary After First Coronavirus Case In Massachusetts Found

WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:19Published

WBZ News Update For February 1 [Video]WBZ News Update For February 1

First Case Of Coronavirus In Massachusetts; Man Shot In Hyannis; Skating Club Of Boston Allston Location Could Become Apartments; Possible Snow Later In the Week

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US investigates second suspected coronavirus case

A Texas student is undergoing testing for the deadly virus that originated in Wuhan, China, where the student had recently spent time. Japan also confirmed a...
Deutsche Welle

Vigil along India-Nepal border in West Bengal strengthened after confirmed coronavirus case in Nepal

A Nepali student home from China tested positive for the new coronavirus, an official in Kathmandu said on January 24, making it the first confirmed case in the...
Zee News


Tweets about this

oppressed_one

dsnyder RT @dmon4ever: #WuhanCoronovirus Update: 8th US Case of #Wuhan #Coronavirus confirmed - in Massachusetts ▶️ Student at UofM Boston recent… 13 minutes ago

rebekkah_grace

Rebekkah Grace RT @eva45055584: UMass Boston student confirmed to have the Wuhan coronavirus - Business Insider https://t.co/Zz87ypVGbO #Coronarivus 25 minutes ago

ThatBoyBSpring

Brandon Springborn x502xShoota RT @BloGoalcom: #Boston #Student #Confirmed as 8th U.S. #Coronavirus case https://t.co/wl6EGlbKbx https://t.co/vE9aAMExyl 33 minutes ago

kaleidoscopeT0

KaleidoscopeTech RT @DailyCaller: College Student In Boston Confirmed With Coronavirus, NYC Patient Being Tested https://t.co/u8OHCdcCVD 47 minutes ago

talkskip4

John R. Santolucito RT @CBSThisMorning: A University of Massachusetts-Boston student was confirmed to be the eighth case of coronavirus in the United States. h… 51 minutes ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning A University of Massachusetts-Boston student was confirmed to be the eighth case of coronavirus in the United State… https://t.co/IsNvW0S5QD 57 minutes ago

thegnatster1

thegnatster RT @EpochTimes: #Health authorities confirmed the 8th case of the #Coronavirus in the US. The man—a student at @UMass—has been under self-… 1 hour ago

jefmp

Jeff Phillips RT @Chris11962: College Student In Boston Confirmed With Coronavirus, NYC Patient Being Tested #AMJoy #Maddow #MAGA #SundayMotivation #CN… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.