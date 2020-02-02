Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Trump Administration’s Landmine Policy A Dangerous Misstep – OpEd

Trump Administration’s Landmine Policy A Dangerous Misstep – OpEd

Eurasia Review Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
By J C Suresh

In yet another move to reverse former President Barack Obama’s strategies for a more humane world, the Trump administration is poised to rescind his predecessor’s 2014 directive to no longer “produce or otherwise acquire any anti-personnel landmines,” known as APLs, according to several media reports....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Turns Attention To US Middle Class [Video]Trump Turns Attention To US Middle Class

The White House is increasingly highlighting 'numerous proposals' to jolt the US economy. The news comes as an impeachment trial against President Donald J. Trump unfolds. According to Markets Insider,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Sweeping Changes Coming To U.S. School Lunch Policy? [Video]Sweeping Changes Coming To U.S. School Lunch Policy?

The move by the Trump administration would loosen rules for fruits and vegetables. CBS News' Natalie reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Administration Announces New Medicaid Block Grant Program

Trump Administration Announces New Medicaid Block Grant ProgramWatch VideoThe Trump administration has released a new policy that gives states the option to receive some of their federal Medicaid funding in the form of block...
Newsy

Supreme Court allows Trump administration to enforce policy that could limit green cards to immigrants using public benefits

A divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to put in place a policy connecting the use of public benefits with whether immigrants could...
Denver Post


Tweets about this

ARLedford691

Anita R. Ledford RT @Stonekettle: "Trump administration to roll back restrictions on landmine use" Why? No, really, WHY? Who's advocating for this? The P… 12 minutes ago

austintemple24

Austin Temple RT @thehill: Trump formally approves rollback of Obama-era landmine restrictions https://t.co/GaXa2w7udG https://t.co/28mdmK0PHJ 16 minutes ago

HaqSahib

Sahib Haq RT @marywareham: #Trump’s new policy to use antipersonnel landmines any time anywhere in the world is a retrograde action that should be co… 20 minutes ago

k_fernholz

K Fernholz RT @joefaz: Landmines pose a threat mostly to civilian populations Landmine Monitor, a non-government organization reported more than 130,0… 59 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Trump Administration’s Landmine Policy A Dangerous Misstep – OpEd https://t.co/3YMlNyYQ5G 2 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Trump Administration’s Landmine Policy A Dangerous Misstep – OpEd https://t.co/HKR9hscIzV https://t.co/WVsP2ItNKq 2 hours ago

Isabelhodge

Isabelhodge RT @Jeff_HIUS: Here's @nytimes coverage of the #Trump Administration's #landmine policy reversal https://t.co/WYCVEOFSwb Gratifying to see… 2 hours ago

mullanbr2002

Bobbie J 🌊🌊 RT @MikeForKY: War is inherently violent and deadly but it doesn’t have to be indiscriminate. The DoD hasn’t ask for land mines but the Tru… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.