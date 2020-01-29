Global  

Russia suspends visa-free tourist travel to and from China over virus

Reuters India Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Russia said on Saturday it was suspending visa-free travel for tourists to and from China to help contain the outbreak of a new coronavirus that emerged in China.
News video: U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq

U.S. travel warning for China now as high as Iraq 01:55

 A new U.S. State Department travel advisory raised the warning for China to the same level as Iraq and Afghanistan as confirmed cases worldwide surpass SARS. Michelle Hennessy reports.

Chinese Virus Starts To Impact Global Business [Video]Chinese Virus Starts To Impact Global Business

Some companies have warned that a coronavirus outbreak in China could disrupt supply chains or hurt bottom lines. Reuters reports the news comes as factories and shops shut and airlines suspend..

Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount [Video]Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount

Reuters reports Russia is going to begin pulling its citizens out of China next week. China faced mounting isolation from international travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday. The death toll..

Kazakhstan suspends transport links with China over virus

Kazakhstan is suspending all forms of passenger travel to and from neighboring China, the Central Asian nation's government said on Wednesday as an outbreak of a...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimesReuters India

US advises against travel to China; virus declared emergency

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. advised against all travel to China on Friday after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of a new virus that has spread...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesWorldNewsCTV NewsNewsdayReutersReuters India

