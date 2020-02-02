Global  

'You'd better go back home': Drones with loudspeakers patrol Chinese streets as coronavirus spreads

CTV News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
China is taking extreme measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, including drones equipped with loudspeakers that scold those disobeying stringent lockdown protocols.
News video: Drones used to persuade Chinese citizens to wear masks during the coronavirus outbreak

Drones used to persuade Chinese citizens to wear masks during the coronavirus outbreak 00:40

 A drone has been used to persuade a pensioner to wear a mask in a village in northern China during the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The video, shot in Tumed Left Banner in northern China's Inner Mongolia on January 28, shows an elderly woman without wearing a mask outside. A man was heard...

Digital Trends Live 1.30.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Tech Shut Down Due To Coronavirus [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.30.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Tech Shut Down Due To Coronavirus

On Digital Trends Live today: The Coronavirus is causing tech companies in china to close their doors to help prevent the spread of the disease; 62 new emojis are coming in 2020; The U.S. Department of..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak? [Video]Do masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak?

WORLD — The rapid spread of the Coronavirus in cities in China has everyone wearing surgical masks out on the streets. But does wearing surgical masks actually protect us from catching deadly..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:23Published


Irene Starkehaus RT @CTVNews: Drones with loudspeakers are patrolling some streets in China to scold those who venture outside without masks https://t.co/ku… 2 minutes ago

CTV News Drones with loudspeakers are patrolling some streets in China to scold those who venture outside without masks… https://t.co/coj0Q0sl4n 19 minutes ago

Eden Gillespie "Aunty, this is the drone speaking to you... you'd better go back home and don't forget to wash your hands." https://t.co/ELbFDvvf6z 22 minutes ago

adifferentviewaustralia China Is Using Drones To Control People In Coronavirus Outbreak. "Yes you better go back home, and don't forget to… https://t.co/IpEki5N2Lc 1 day ago

David Li @cchukudebelu Plus, US sells the drones the old American ways: it's about creating jobs back home and geopolitics.… https://t.co/GLHvtqUFFS 5 days ago

