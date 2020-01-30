Global  

An Inside Look at the Security Behind Superbowl LIV

eBaums World Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
An Inside Look at the Security Behind Superbowl LIVThey are keeping the Super Bowl safe on land, from the sea and from the air. The massive security operation also includes bomb-sniffing dogs and thousands of cameras all over Miami, monitored 24-7 at a command center.
News video: Security officials see no credible threats ahead of Super Bowl, Miami screening for coronavirus

Security officials see no credible threats ahead of Super Bowl, Miami screening for coronavirus 01:32

 Security officials see no credible threats ahead of Super Bowl LIV, U.S. and Miami screening for coronavirus as travelers arrive from all over world

