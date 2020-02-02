Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Oatlands crash: Driver's bail refused, four kids dead

Oatlands crash: Driver's bail refused, four kids dead

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Oatlands crash: Driver's bail refused, four kids deadWARNING: Distressing An alleged drunk driver has been charged with 20 offences related to the horror smash in Sydney which left four children dead and three others injured.Samuel William Davidson, 29-year-old, was allegedly behind...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

1 dead after crash involving Valley Metro bus in Mesa [Video]1 dead after crash involving Valley Metro bus in Mesa

Police say driver of car that collided with city bus died their injuries.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:19Published

Driver dead after hitting palm tree [Video]Driver dead after hitting palm tree

A driver is dead after hitting a palm tree Friday night near Oso Blanca and Farm Road. Breaking news.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Four kids dead, one critical in NSW crash

Four children have died and another is in a critical condition after they were struck by a four-wheel drive while riding bikes in Sydney's northwest.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Oatlands crash: Driver's bail refused, four kids dead: https://t.co/g5DfK5jKP3 22 minutes ago

DougAndersonSA

Doug Anderson Oatlands crash: Driver’s bail refused, four kids dead - life in prison, no excuse,no exceptio and no parole. #dui https://t.co/sVceGiRvDl 2 hours ago

DougAndersonSA

Doug Anderson Oatlands crash: Driver’s bail refused, four kids dead - you son of a bitch. If that had been my kid they’d need a b… https://t.co/Szxlg6sTdg 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.