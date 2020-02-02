Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus scare: Second Air India flight carrying 321 Indians from Wuhan lands in Delhi

Coronavirus scare: Second Air India flight carrying 321 Indians from Wuhan lands in Delhi

Zee News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Second Air India special flight carrying 321 Indians and 7 Maldives citizens, that took off from Wuhan landed at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch: Second batch of Indians reach Delhi from Wuhan, undergo screening

Watch: Second batch of Indians reach Delhi from Wuhan, undergo screening 01:08

 Special AI flight carrying second batch Indians from Wuhan reached India. 323 Indian nationals and 7 Maldives nationals arrived in Delhi. The passengers underwent coronavirus screening after de-boarding the flight.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Briton on his reasons for staying in Wuhan [Video]Coronavirus: Briton on his reasons for staying in Wuhan

Briton Chris Hill talks about his reasons for staying in coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China and the reaction from the Foreign Office when he told officials he would not be accepting the flight he was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Watch: Indians from Wuhan thank ITBP doctors and officials for their efforts [Video]Watch: Indians from Wuhan thank ITBP doctors and officials for their efforts

Over 300 Indians reached Delhi from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan. A special Air India jet was dedicated to bring them from China’s Wuhan. The evacuated Indians were taken to ITBP’s Chhawla camp and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Air India Flight With 324 Passengers Lands in Delhi From Coronavirus-Affected Wuhan


RIA Nov.

AI evacuates 323 more Indians, 7 Maldivians

A second Air India flight carrying 323 Indians and seven Maldivians from Wuhan in China landed at Delhi airport on Sunday morning. In the first flight on early...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.