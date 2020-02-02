Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Brexit done: UK leaves EU after 47 years

Brexit done: UK leaves EU after 47 years

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
*London:* The UK has officially left the European Union (EU) after 47 years of membership and more than three years after it voted to do so in a referendum, finally putting an end to one of the most divisive political issues in the country's history, media reports said on Saturday.

When the clock struck 11 pm on Friday,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: LeBron Celebrates Kobe In Emotional Tribute

LeBron Celebrates Kobe In Emotional Tribute 00:52

 On Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gave a touching speech honoring the late basketball great, Kobe Bryant. His speech came at the first Lakers game since Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Speaking to a sold-out crowd...

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Brexit Day' steps into transition twilight zone [Video]'Brexit Day' steps into transition twilight zone

After years of wait, the day has finally come. The United Kingdom leaves the European Union for an uncertain Brexit future, the most significant change to its place in the world since the loss of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published

'Brexit Day' steps into transition twilight zone [Video]'Brexit Day' steps into transition twilight zone

After years of wait, the day has finally come. The United Kingdom leaves the European Union for an uncertain Brexit future, the most significant change to its place in the world since the loss of..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

GreenPower Announces Grant of Stock Options

GreenPower Announces Grant of Stock Options*VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / * GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQB:GPVRF) ("Company") announces that the Company has granted an...
Accesswire Also reported by •IndiaTimes

International Education in Thailand – 30 years on

The years 1980 -97 can be regarded as Thailand's golden years economically when the country had one of the fastest growing economies in the world and growth...
Bangkok Post

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.