Brexit done: UK leaves EU after 47 years

*London:* The UK has officially left the European Union (EU) after 47 years of membership and more than three years after it voted to do so in a referendum, finally putting an end to one of the most divisive political issues in the country's history, media reports said on Saturday. When the clock struck 11 pm on Friday, ...



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Brexit Day' steps into transition twilight zone After years of wait, the day has finally come. The United Kingdom leaves the European Union for an uncertain Brexit future, the most significant change to its place in the world since the loss of.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:30Published 2 days ago 'Brexit Day' steps into transition twilight zone After years of wait, the day has finally come. The United Kingdom leaves the European Union for an uncertain Brexit future, the most significant change to its place in the world since the loss of.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources GreenPower Announces Grant of Stock Options *VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2020 / * GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV) (OTCQB:GPVRF) ("Company") announces that the Company has granted an...

Accesswire 2 days ago Also reported by • IndiaTimes

International Education in Thailand – 30 years on The years 1980 -97 can be regarded as Thailand's golden years economically when the country had one of the fastest growing economies in the world and growth...

Bangkok Post 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this