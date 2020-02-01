Global  

Difficult to see how there will not be new checks between Britain and Northern Ireland: DUP's Foster

Reuters Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
It is difficult to see how there will not be any new checks between Britain and Northern Ireland if London pursues a trade agreement which is not aligned with the European Union, Arlene Foster, leader of Northern Ireland's DUP, said on Sunday.
News video: Northern Ireland faces cross-border trade challenges after Brexit

Northern Ireland faces cross-border trade challenges after Brexit 02:52

 Northern Ireland will remain part of UK customs territory, but it will also continue to align with the EU on specific trade regulations.

