EU's foreign policy chief to travel to Iran in de-escalation mission

Reuters Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The head of the European Union's foreign service, Josep Borrell, will travel to Iran next week to meet the country's leaders in a bid to reduce tensions in the Middle East, the EU said in a statement on Sunday.
