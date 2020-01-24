EU's foreign policy chief to travel to Iran in de-escalation mission



Recent related videos from verified sources US-Iran crisis: What happens next? Middle east and foreign policy experts join Larry for analysis of the U.S.-Iran showdown. Plus, will senate Republicans win a dismissal of Donald Trump's impeachment trial? Larry talks with a former.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 25:26Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources EU foreign policy chief to visit Iran amid regional tensions Josep Borrell's first visit to Tehran comes as the nuclear deal is on life support. European signatories and Iran are still locked in negotiations over Iran's...

Deutsche Welle 10 hours ago



New EU foreign policy chief to make his first visit to Iran TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The European Union’s foreign affairs chief is traveling to Iran to meet with the country’s leaders, the Iranian official news agency...

Seattle Times 16 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this