Mandy Patinkin on the refugee crisis

For the past five years, Mandy Patinkin, the star of "Homeland," has served as an ambassador for the humanitarian organization International Rescue Committee. He spoke with correspondent Holly Williams in Jordan, near the Syrian border, about the urgency needed for the United States and other nations to give support to refugees fleeing conflict in their home countries.


