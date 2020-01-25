afia salam RT @AamerBhandara: Few of us were screaming loud and clear for action. Climate Change fuelling locust attack. FAO issued warning in Jun 201… 22 minutes ago Yotam Gidron Egypt's biblical plague of locust (opening last week's parasha). Timely, as a threatening outbreak of locusts sprea… https://t.co/sY5Ch3gQTC 51 minutes ago Ally Maciver The Middle East is at war, Australia is on fire, China has a plague, locusts are swarming over east Africa. If Bo… https://t.co/9LbxQPv0lE 54 minutes ago News230 East Africa’s plague of locusts https://t.co/3WlHe6qgQY https://t.co/zrJxcPnOcG 59 minutes ago Linarchy Rebel RT @XRebellionUK: The worst #locustplague in 70 years in Kenya is threatening food supplies. All around the world, the climate crisis is be… 1 hour ago Carlota RT @WSJ: The time-tested method of repelling locusts from crops in East Africa is to bang on a metal bucket and whistle loudly. When swarms… 3 hours ago Fleur E Newman RT @BuzzFeedNews: Apocalyptic swarms of locusts are causing havoc in east Africa. Unusual climate conditions are partly to blame. https://t… 7 hours ago Dhruvin Mehta RT @TheLoveBel0w: "Swarms as large as 3x the size of NYC have been seen in Kenya, with the locusts moving towards South Sudan and towards U… 9 hours ago