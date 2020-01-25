Global  

East Africa's plague of locusts

CBS News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Among the more unsettling images of the week past was of billions of locusts ravaging Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia in East Africa, devouring crops and threatening the food supply of millions of people. Jane Pauley reports.
Millions of locusts are swarming all over East Africa [Video]Millions of locusts are swarming all over East Africa

The affected nations include Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia.

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:53Published

Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa [Video]Locust swarms destroy crops in East Africa

The worst outbreak of desert locusts in Kenya in 70 years has seen hundreds of millions of the bugs swarm into the East African nation from Somalia and Ethiopia.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:37Published


East Africa: Billions of Locusts Swarm Over East Africa

[Deutsche Welle] A locust invasion in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia has left crops devastated. It is the biggest swarm in decades, with billions of the ravenous...
allAfrica.com

Africa locust plague worst infestation in decades: ‘Even cows are wondering what is happening’

Hundreds of millions of locusts have swarmed Kenya in the worst infestation to hit the East African nation in 70 years, devouring vital farmland in a region...
FOXNews.com

afiasalam

afia salam RT @AamerBhandara: Few of us were screaming loud and clear for action. Climate Change fuelling locust attack. FAO issued warning in Jun 201… 22 minutes ago

GidronYotam

Yotam Gidron Egypt's biblical plague of locust (opening last week's parasha). Timely, as a threatening outbreak of locusts sprea… https://t.co/sY5Ch3gQTC 51 minutes ago

AllyMacabre

Ally Maciver The Middle East is at war, Australia is on fire, China has a plague, locusts are swarming over east Africa. If Bo… https://t.co/9LbxQPv0lE 54 minutes ago

OfficialNews230

News230 East Africa’s plague of locusts https://t.co/3WlHe6qgQY https://t.co/zrJxcPnOcG 59 minutes ago

LinarchyRebel

Linarchy Rebel RT @XRebellionUK: The worst #locustplague in 70 years in Kenya is threatening food supplies. All around the world, the climate crisis is be… 1 hour ago

Carlota932

Carlota RT @WSJ: The time-tested method of repelling locusts from crops in East Africa is to bang on a metal bucket and whistle loudly. When swarms… 3 hours ago

FleurENewman

Fleur E Newman RT @BuzzFeedNews: Apocalyptic swarms of locusts are causing havoc in east Africa. Unusual climate conditions are partly to blame. https://t… 7 hours ago

dhruvin_mehta

Dhruvin Mehta RT @TheLoveBel0w: "Swarms as large as 3x the size of NYC have been seen in Kenya, with the locusts moving towards South Sudan and towards U… 9 hours ago

