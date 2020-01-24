Global  

London stabbing treated as 'terror-related incident': Metropolitan Police

Zee News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
London's Metropolitan Police said on Sunday (February 2) that a man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham, south London.
Man shot in terror incident in Streatham, London - UGC

Man shot in terror incident in Streatham, London - UGC 00:45

 UGC footage from Streatham, London, where a man has been shot by armed officers. The incident has been declared as terrorist-related, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Police footage shows the moment a man was caught following a 45-minute police operation in north London. Corey Briscoe-McLeary has admitted putting the public at risk through dangerous driving.

A man is in critical condition after being shot in Enfield, North London on Wednesday (January 29). Another man was stabbed in the same incident.

Police shoot man dead after London stabbing incident described as terrorism

Police shot a man dead in south London on Sunday, after several people were believed to have been stabbed in what police described as a terrorism-related...
London police to use face scan tech, stoking privacy fears

LONDON (AP) — London police say they will start using live facial recognition cameras in operational deployments, in a major advance for the controversial...
