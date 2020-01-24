London stabbing treated as 'terror-related incident': Metropolitan Police

Grace Murphy RT @swissbusiness: London stabbing treated as 'terror-related incident,' police says https://t.co/bMyWx4Z4Hk 6 minutes ago Damian RT @SoloChills: London stabbing treated as 'terror-related incident' by police https://t.co/lqiEwU0Cz4 7 minutes ago Jersey Boy 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 A man has been shot dead by armed officers in Streatham, South London, in a terrorist-related incident, London’s Me… https://t.co/AKO5S9E9wd 7 minutes ago Suzanne Monteil RT @kmbc: Man fatally shot by police in London after multiple people stabbed in ‘terror-related incident’ https://t.co/5VZjoCY8v0 7 minutes ago KMBC Man fatally shot by police in London after multiple people stabbed in ‘terror-related incident’ https://t.co/5VZjoCY8v0 9 minutes ago Dylan Hunter RT @Independent: The incident is being treated as terror-related and 'several people' have been stabbed, police say https://t.co/yV3vbxTalJ 10 minutes ago David Hurlburt RT @WCVB: Man shot by police in London after multiple people stabbed in ‘terror-related incident’ https://t.co/ek3C5ZE10p 14 minutes ago CD RT @CdLutetia: London police shoot man dead after 'terror-related' stabbings https://t.co/qrjYoixtiL via @FOX61News 17 minutes ago