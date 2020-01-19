Global  

Ukraine wants larger compensation for its citizens killed in plane shootdown in Iran

Reuters Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Kiev was not satisfied with a size of compensation Iran had offered to families of Ukrainians killed in the downing of a plane near Tehran last month and would seek larger payments.
Recent related news from verified sources

What is wrong with the shooting down of flight Ukraine International Airlines 752

Iran will not easily forget the dawn of January 8, 2020. Maybe it never will. Revenge for General Qassem Soleimani was not washed by the blood of American...
PRAVDA


