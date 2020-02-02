With Arctic permafrost thawing too quickly, scientists in Siberia are considering drastic measures. Scott Pelley reports.



Recent related news from verified sources Frontotemporal Dementia, Pleistocene Park, John Green Frontotemporal dementia: Devastating, prevalent and little understood; Then, bringing back pieces of the Ice Age to combat climate change; And, author John Green...

CBS News 1 day ago



Recreating the Ice Age to fight climate change With Arctic permafrost thawing too quickly, scientists in Siberia are considering drastic measures

CBS News 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Pooetryman RT @60Minutes: A Russian geophysicist has long warned of a ticking time bomb: The Arctic’s permafrost contains enough carbon to pose a glob… 2 minutes ago Tree.St Siberia's Pleistocene Park: Bringing back pieces of the Ice Age to combat climate change https://t.co/MEK8TkiELN 32 minutes ago Paul Sloper Siberia's Pleistocene Park: Bringing back pieces of the Ice Age to combat climate change - 60 Minutes - CBS Newsu https://t.co/3WS97gufL6 44 minutes ago