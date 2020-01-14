Global  

Al Qaeda Claims It Directed Florida Naval Base Shooting

NYTimes.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
In an audiotape message, Al Qaeda’s leader in Yemen claimed responsibility for the December attack that killed three U.S. sailors. The militant himself was most likely killed in a drone strike after he made the tape.
President Trump Calls Out Apple [Video]President Trump Calls Out Apple

President Trump called out Apple for refusing to unlock two iPhones that belonged to a visiting Saudi gunman who killed three sailors during a rampage at Florida's Pensacola Naval Air Station last..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Barr calls on Apple to unlock Pensacola gunman's iPhones [Video]Barr calls on Apple to unlock Pensacola gunman's iPhones

The fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi Air Force officer at a Florida naval base last month was &quot;an act of terrorism,&quot; U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday, and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Al-Qaida in Yemen claims deadly Florida naval base shooting

CAIRO (AP) — Al-Qaida’s branch in Yemen claimed responsibility Sunday for last year’s deadly shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola by an aviation...
Seattle Times

Al Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula claims December shooting at Florida naval base

An audio recording purporting to be from the Islamist militant group Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) claimed responsibility on Sunday for a fatal...
Reuters


