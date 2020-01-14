Al Qaeda Claims It Directed Florida Naval Base Shooting

In an audiotape message, Al Qaeda’s leader in Yemen claimed responsibility for the December attack that killed three U.S. sailors. The militant himself was most likely killed in a drone strike after he made the tape.

