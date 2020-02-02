Mathematicians, geeks celebrate rare palindrome day Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mathematicians and geeks everywhere celebrated a rare occurrence Sunday, 02/02/2020, a kind of 8-digit palindrome that hasn’t happened for more than 900 years. A palindrome is any sequence, phrase or word that reads the same backward as forward. And 02/02/2020 is considered a “universal palindrome” because it reads the same whether […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this