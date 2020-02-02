Global  

Mathematicians, geeks celebrate rare palindrome day

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mathematicians and geeks everywhere celebrated a rare occurrence Sunday, 02/02/2020, a kind of 8-digit palindrome that hasn’t happened for more than 900 years. A palindrome is any sequence, phrase or word that reads the same backward as forward. And 02/02/2020 is considered a “universal palindrome” because it reads the same whether […]
