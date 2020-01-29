Global  

China detects outbreak of bird flu near epicentre of deadly coronavirus

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
China detects outbreak of bird flu near epicentre of deadly coronavirusChina has detected an outbreak of bird flu near the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus.The bird flu outbreak was reported Saturday in Hunan, which borders the province of Hubei where the coronavirus broke out in December."The...
News video: China reports bird flu outbreak in Hunan province

China reports bird flu outbreak in Hunan province 00:59

 China has another health scare to contend with - an outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 bird flu. Conway G. Gittens reports.

The first coronavirus death outside China's borders [Video]The first coronavirus death outside China's borders

China will seek to boost its economy on Monday as it battles the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and in the Philippines the first death from the virus outside China is reported. David Doyle..

China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304 [Video]China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304

The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of February 1st, 2020. According to Reuters, that's up by 45 from the previous day. The figures were released by..

'Running out of food, water': Indian students in China amid Coronavirus scare

*New Delhi:* A group of eight Indian students studying at Wuhan University of Science and Technology in China have appealed to Indian government to make all...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

China reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Hunan province

The case occurred on a farm with 7,850 chickens, 4,500 of which have died of the bird flu.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •Reuters

