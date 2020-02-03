Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Malcolm Turnbull's withering text message to Mathias Cormann after losing the Liberal leadership

Malcolm Turnbull's withering text message to Mathias Cormann after losing the Liberal leadership

New Zealand Herald Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Malcolm Turnbull's withering text message to Mathias Cormann after losing the Liberal leadershipShortly after Malcolm Turnbull lost the Liberal leadership in August of 2018, he received an apologetic text message from a former political ally, Mathias Cormann.Mr Cormann's decision to defect from Mr Turnbull's camp and support...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.