Prayers, fury after Philippines reports first coronavirus death

A 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan has died after travelling to the Philippines, in the first coronavirus death outside China since the virus broke out.

Coronavirus: First death out of China, as toll climbs past 300 The Philippines has reported the first death related to a new virus outside of China. The Department of Health says a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan was...

New Zealand Herald 3 days ago Also reported by • Bangkok Post

