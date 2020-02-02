Global  

Prayers, fury after Philippines reports first coronavirus death

Al Jazeera Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Filipinos offer special prayers and turn on government as they discover the country had not one, but two cases of virus.
News video: The first coronavirus death outside China's borders

The first coronavirus death outside China's borders 02:00

 China will seek to boost its economy on Monday as it battles the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and in the Philippines the first death from the virus outside China is reported. David Doyle reports.

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world [Video]Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as the first death in Hong Kong is confirmed.

Filipinos queue for face masks as country sees first coronavirus death outside China [Video]Filipinos queue for face masks as country sees first coronavirus death outside China

Panic-stricken Filipinos are converging on shops to buy face masks after the first person outside of China died in the country from coronavirus. Footage filmed on February 2 shows long lines of..

New Chinese city locked down as first virus death abroad reported

A 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan has died after travelling to the Philippines, in the first coronavirus death outside China since the virus broke out.
Coronavirus: First death out of China, as toll climbs past 300

Coronavirus: First death out of China, as toll climbs past 300The Philippines has reported the first death related to a new virus outside of China. The Department of Health says a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan was...
