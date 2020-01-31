Global  

Coronavirus toll rises to 361 in China

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei province has risen to 361 with 56 people succumbing to the deadly virus, according to health authorities.

According to the Hubei health authority, authorities confirmed an additional 2,103 coronavirus cases in the province, which brings the total number of cases to...
News video: China accuses U.S. of whipping up 'panic' over new virus

China accuses U.S. of whipping up 'panic' over new virus 02:12

 China on Monday accused the United States of whipping up panic over the fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations, as Chinese stocks closed down almost 8% on the first day back from the extended Lunar New Year holiday. Chris Dignam has more.

