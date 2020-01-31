Coronavirus toll rises to 361 in China

China on Monday accused the United States of whipping up panic over the fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations, as Chinese stocks closed down almost 8% on the first day back from the extended Lunar New Year holiday. Chris Dignam has more.
AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 800 EXCEEDING THE 2002-2003 SARS EPIDEMIC DEATH RATE WORLDWIDE. ALMOST 37,000 PEOPLE IN CHINA HAVE NOW BEEN INFECTED BY..
China has reacted angrily to a US entry ban on foreign nationals who have visited the country in the past two weeks, as countries around the world raced to... WorldNews Also reported by •DNA •Deutsche Welle •Bangkok Post
By Brenda Goh and Muyu Xu . SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. government warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new coronavirus... WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters •Bangkok Post