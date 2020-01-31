Coronavirus toll rises to 361 in China

SimplyOneSaviorJesus RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: China reports the death toll from the new Coronavirus rises to 811, surpassing SARS fatalities in 2002-2003.… 42 seconds ago Quynh Tran RT @AJEnglish: China's #coronavirus death toll rises to 811 with at least 37,198 people infected https://t.co/HH5RAV1ZdC https://t.co/I1gH8… 4 minutes ago Shajakoth RT @business: Coronavirus Latest: - 813 have died from the infection globally, eclipsing the death toll from SARS - Reported cases in China… 8 minutes ago ZamanAlwsl Death toll in China’s coronavirus outbreak rises to 812 https://t.co/lF0Al9ivRx 8 minutes ago Bigil2020 RT @sri50: #China's #coronavirus death toll rises to 811 with at least 37,198 people infected. The latest update on the deadliest virus to… 11 minutes ago Jukka Isorinne Infections on Cruise Ship in #Japan Rise, #NYT Says: #CoronaVirus Update (The true number of fatalities in China un… https://t.co/mcXUU3mjZi 18 minutes ago Sreedhar Pillai #China's #coronavirus death toll rises to 811 with at least 37,198 people infected. The latest update on the deadli… https://t.co/LoI1A5RGom 19 minutes ago Haniff Syazman RT @DavidInglesTV: Update as of February 9, 09:00 BJ/HK In China: Total confirmed cases 37,198 Severe 6,188 Deaths 811 Total deaths globa… 21 minutes ago