Super Bowl 2020: Trump deletes tweet saying Chiefs - based in Missouri - made state of Kansas proud

Independent Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
There is a Kansas City in the state of Kansas, but the Chiefs play in Kansas City, Missouri
Credit: 41 Action News
News video: Chiefs talk at NFL Honors Red Carpet

Chiefs talk at NFL Honors Red Carpet 01:10

 Kansas City Chiefs talk about the upcoming Super Bowl LIV game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs fans take over Denver bar [Video]Chiefs fans take over Denver bar

Kansas City Chiefs fans take over a Denver bar on Super Bowl Sunday

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel

Temps climb to 60 on Monday; changes on the way [Video]Temps climb to 60 on Monday; changes on the way

More clouds will move in Monday, with drizzle possible late in the evening. The highs on Monday will range from near 60 degrees in the KC metro and south to low 40s toward the north. A light mix or..

Credit: KMBC


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump deletes tweet after congratulating Kansas, not Missouri, for Chiefs' Super Bowl win

President Donald Trump praised the Chiefs for their Super Bowl win but initially congratulated Kansas, not Missouri.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Incorrectly Congratulates State of Kansas on Chiefs Win, Team Actually Hails From Missouri

Donald Trump made a big mistake when congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their 2020 Super Bowl win! The President took to his Twitter to share his thoughts...
Just Jared Also reported by •Mashableeuronews

Tweets about this

JuanNavaRogel

iJohnnyVoy RT @NFL_Memes: Donald Trump deletes tweet congratulating the Chiefs and "The Great State of Kansas" for the Super Bowl victory🤦‍♂️ https://… 28 seconds ago

jwhoopes2

2020 Vision RT @giorodriguez: Pompeo: "can you identify Kansas City on this map?"Donald Trump deletes tweet congratulating 'Great State of Kansas' for… 34 seconds ago

js_newswatch

JSOnline - NewsWatch President Donald Trump praised the Chiefs for their Super Bowl win but initially congratulated Kansas, not Missouri. https://t.co/eDLm6lVXpu 58 seconds ago

Leash52

Alicia M. Donald Trump deletes tweet congratulating 'Great State of Kansas' for Super Bowl https://t.co/8ezdSFpgx8 via @forthewin 2 minutes ago

ruthwinters2933

piano lady RT @travisakers: In an attempt to congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs on their Super Bowl victory, the President sent out a Tweet that ment… 2 minutes ago

RickyCavazos_

Ricky Cavazos President Trump tweeted and then deleted a message congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs for representing the “Grea… https://t.co/VHrSQa4axd 5 minutes ago

