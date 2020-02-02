Global  

Guaido’s Failed Foreign Tour Ends With A Flop – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Juan Guaidó proclaimed himself the president of Venezuela a year ago but despite multiple coup attempts, he never took power and his support there rapidly disappeared. Now, with his foreign tour concluding, Guaidó’s support is shrinking around the world as well. Rather than looking presidential, he appears clownish....
Guaidó rallies Venezuelan expats in Miami at end of tour

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — Venezuela’s Juan Guaidó told a large crowd of cheering expatriates in Miami on Saturday that he will soon make his return to Caracas...
Seattle Times


