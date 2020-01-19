Mohsin Rauf RT @DunyaNews: Ukraine wants larger compensation for its citizens killed in plane shootdown in Iran https://t.co/uOzsqcynRe https://t.co/gU… 23 minutes ago Saeed Valadbaygi RT @Reuters: Ukraine wants larger compensation for its citizens killed in plane shootdown in Iran https://t.co/GX0HKYY3wm https://t.co/HrJM… 30 minutes ago Dunya News Ukraine wants larger compensation for its citizens killed in plane shootdown in Iran https://t.co/uOzsqcynRe https://t.co/gUtWV1fWu7 41 minutes ago Azadeh Rezai RT @JasonMBrodsky: Ukraine's president today on compensation for plane crash in #Iran: “As for the Iranian side, they immediately offered u… 47 minutes ago Mehrdad Torabi “As for the Iranian side, they immediately offered us $80,000 for each family… It is too small. We will press for a… https://t.co/peNTtJGbVj 56 minutes ago Malay Mail Ukraine wants larger compensation for citizens killed in plane shootdown in Iran | Malay Mail https://t.co/naeHMBGlbV 1 hour ago Automobilnews Ukraine wants larger compensation for its citizens killed in Iran | Asia News – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/zWSvF0cUa6 https://t.co/MIM83YuI6P 1 hour ago British Asia News Ukraine wants larger compensation for its citizens killed in plane shootdown in Iran https://t.co/s1tiJR81NE 1 hour ago