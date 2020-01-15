Global  

Trump, Bloomberg trade schoolyard taunts as spending war heats up

Reuters India Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg traded withering taunts on Sunday, in an exchange that suggests the Bloomberg campaign is willing to fight Trump's notorious insults head on.
News video: Trump, Bloomberg trade insults

Trump, Bloomberg trade insults 01:17

 U.S. President Donald Trump mocked Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg&apos;s height in a Fox interview on Sunday. Bloomberg&apos;s campaign hit back, saying Trump is a &quot;liar&quot; with &quot;fake hair.&quot; Gavino Garay has more.

