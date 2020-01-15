Trump, Bloomberg trade schoolyard taunts as spending war heats up
Monday, 3 February 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg traded withering taunts on Sunday, in an exchange that suggests the Bloomberg campaign is willing to fight Trump's notorious insults head on.
