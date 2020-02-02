Global  

Dozens of koalas dead after logging at Australian plantation

Al Jazeera Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Conservation watchdog will investigate incident, which came to light after residents saw koalas 'bulldozed' into piles.
Koalas found dead on Australia logging plantation

Australian animal rights groups are attempting to rescue about 120 animals from the site.
markphilo

Mark Philo RT @CGTNOfficial: Dozens of koalas dead after logging at Australian plantation https://t.co/htC9rAuc2L 17 seconds ago

Jo_L_1035

Jo L💋 RT @UFO_Sightings_X: @amapresident RT @sharjah24: Dozens of #koalas dead after logging at Australian plantation #koala #koalas #australia @… 1 minute ago

RobbiePHannan

💧Robbie of Melbourne 💔 RT @CartwheelPrint: Dozens of koalas dead after logging at Australian plantation https://t.co/msEwtqGZG9 While still in their trees, locals… 1 minute ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Dozens of koalas dead after logging at Australian plantation https://t.co/rJzqtHloYx https://t.co/Vy4RJQfys4 5 minutes ago

darsaudrick

Avalon RT @PhilstarNews: Dozens of koalas have been euthanized and some 80 more are being treated for injuries and starvation after their habitat… 5 minutes ago

CGTNOfficial

CGTN Dozens of koalas dead after logging at Australian plantation https://t.co/htC9rAuc2L 6 minutes ago

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: Dozens of koalas dead after logging at Australian plantation: Conservation watchdog will investigate incident, which c… 6 minutes ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT Dozens of koalas dead after logging at Australian plantation: Conservation watchdog will investigate incident, whic… https://t.co/zRfH5sYBcJ 6 minutes ago

