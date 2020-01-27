Chinese doctor reprimanded by authorities over text message warning of coronavirus
Monday, 3 February 2020 () A doctor who issued a text warning about the outbreak of the coronavirus was arrested and reprimanded by Chinese authorities for raising the alarm.When the illness struck seven patients at a hospital in late December, Dr Li Wenliang...
CHINA — Starbucks has shut down half of its stores in China amid the coronavirus outbreak in order to protect its staff and support government containment efforts.
NPR reports that the coffee behemoth has temporarily shut more than 2,000 outlets as the number of infected have skyrocketed...
The University of Queensland has joined three US small companies as potential players in the coronavirus outbreak. Shares in NASDAQ-listed Inovio...