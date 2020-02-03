Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs

Japan Today Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump drew scorn and laughter on social media Sunday after placing the Kansas City Chiefs in the wrong state following their Super Bowl victory. Trump…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video - Published < > Embed
News video: Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV 01:15

 The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl [Video]Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50 year drought and won the Super Bowl drought after a nail-biting fourth quarter. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:43Published

Watch Kansas City fans react to Super Bowl win [Video]Watch Kansas City fans react to Super Bowl win

Fans in Kansas City rejoice as the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump gaffe puts Kansas City Chiefs in wrong state

In tweet congratulating team after its Super Bowl win, he said it's based in Kansas. But it's actually based in Missouri.
CBS News

Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl for first time in 50 years as Patrick Mahomes helps incredible comeback

Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to win their first Super Bowl for 50 years, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Miami. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who...
talkSPORT Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFOX SportsBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

moore3t1

Richard Moore RT @AFP: Trump draws scorn and laughter on social media after placing Kansas City @Chiefs in the wrong state while congratulating them on t… 4 minutes ago

TPPNewsOfficial

The Pakistan Post State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs https://t.co/Clr3YgxClP https://t.co/K4gDQqluXd 11 minutes ago

dlcmorris

Dinah Morris https://t.co/9SQYbU0Phi oh the glee! but Im sure the Donald has made fun of people who eff up! hmmmmm yes he has...… https://t.co/QGIbJMySer 14 minutes ago

AFP

AFP news agency Trump draws scorn and laughter on social media after placing Kansas City @Chiefs in the wrong state while congratul… https://t.co/Bx2cmcM3U0 22 minutes ago

OMGoys

goys RT @INQUIRERSports: US President Donald Trump said the Chiefs had made Kansas State proud, but the team actually hails from neighbouring Mi… 24 minutes ago

MSNAustralia

MSN Australia Donald Trump's Super Bowl gaffe https://t.co/IGg5ItT5mz 39 minutes ago

Rosagena

Jeanne Marie State of the nation: Trump misplaces Kansas City Chiefs https://t.co/yWxcu8NrFR via @YahooNews 46 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse State of the nation: #Trump misplaces #KansasCity Chiefs https://t.co/WImxbxGa2s 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.