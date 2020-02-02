News24.com | Thailand sees apparent success treating virus with drug cocktail

Global  

A Chinese woman infected with the new coronavirus showed a dramatic improvement after she was treated with a cocktail of anti-virals used to treat flu and HIV, Thailand's health ministry has said.
