Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus outbreak: Five Pakistan districts on high alert

Coronavirus outbreak: Five Pakistan districts on high alert

Khaleej Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Many Chinese workers in the country for CPEC projects.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kern County health officials on high alert following deadly Coronavirus outbreak [Video]Kern County health officials on high alert following deadly Coronavirus outbreak

Kern County health officials on high alert following deadly Coronavirus outbreak

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:41Published

Travelers On High Alert As Coronavirus Continues To Spread [Video]Travelers On High Alert As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Despite an outbreak of a coronavirus in China that has been linked to 17 deaths, Los Angeles County public health officials Wednesday stressed that while it's "very possible" the area will see at least..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistan on high alert as suspected coronavirus cases reaches five

One of the two suspected coronavirus patients in Multan is a Pakistani national.
Khaleej Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pakitter

Shoukat Dharani Coronavirus outbreak: Five Pakistan districts on high alert - Khaleej Times https://t.co/ntmjEE93EO 10 minutes ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times Coronavirus outbreak: Five Pakistan districts on high alert https://t.co/74sddFSTk2 34 minutes ago

tabahitooba

Tooba Masood RT @SamaaEnglish: Flight operations have resumed between Pakistan and China after a gap of five days. The first flight carrying 69 passenge… 5 hours ago

SamaaEnglish

Samaa English Flight operations have resumed between Pakistan and China after a gap of five days. The first flight carrying 69 pa… https://t.co/oMa1SrmoP3 5 hours ago

safdarawan

Safdar Awan How to deal your citizens? Pakistan should learn lesson from India Coronavirus: Air India flight with five doctors… https://t.co/cNbQX7eKKo 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.