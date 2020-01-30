Global  

Ontario military base prepares to house hundreds of coronavirus evacuees for two weeks

CTV News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Canadian evacuees from the Chinese province afflicted with the novel coronavirus will be quarantined for two weeks upon their arrival at an Ontario military base.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Citizens Evacuated From China To Be Quarantined 2 Weeks

Citizens Evacuated From China To Be Quarantined 2 Weeks 00:34

 All 190 passengers who were taken to March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley will remain quarantined for two weeks. DeMarco Morgan and Suzanne Marques report.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Passengers applaud after their Shanghai flight was rerouted to Wuhan sending residents back home during coronavirus outbreak [Video]Passengers applaud after their Shanghai flight was rerouted to Wuhan sending residents back home during coronavirus outbreak

Juneyao Airlines' flight from Osaka to Shanghai was rerouted to Wuhan, sending stranded Hubei passengers back home on January 28 during the coronavirus outbreak. The video shows Dongwei, the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:47Published

Reporter starts coronavirus quarantine in Beijing [Video]Reporter starts coronavirus quarantine in Beijing

Like others who've been in Hubei province, the BBC's Stephen McDonell is staying away from the office for two weeks.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

German coronavirus evacuee describes life in quarantine

The German military recently flew back over 100 people from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak — with two people on board testing positive for the...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •ReutersNewsday

U.S. evacuees from China placed under 72-hour 'hold' at California military base

Nearly 200 American citizens airlifted from China in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak arrived on Wednesday at a U.S. military base in California, where they...
Reuters Also reported by •Newsday

