After Super Bowl win, Chiefs already eyeing repeat next year

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — It took the Chiefs five full decades to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City. They don’t intend to wait that long again. With confetti still swirling and their thrilling Super Bowl triumph over the San Francisco 49ers mere minutes old, most of the Chiefs were already talking about next season. […]
News video: Chiefs DT Chris Jones says he wasn't coming back to KC without a ring

Chiefs DT Chris Jones says he wasn't coming back to KC without a ring 02:05

 Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones told head coach Andy Reid he wasn't coming back to Kansas City without a championship ring. Following the team's Super Bowl LIV win, he said the Chiefs are coming back next year for a repeat.

FSU Alum and Super Bowl Champ Celebrates Win By Helping Shelter Dogs Find Homes [Video]FSU Alum and Super Bowl Champ Celebrates Win By Helping Shelter Dogs Find Homes

Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi's foundation just sponsored all the adoptable dogs at a Kansas City shelter pet network. Katie Johnston reports.

Fans celebrate Super Bowl win at local restaurant [Video]Fans celebrate Super Bowl win at local restaurant

Fans celebrated the Chiefs win at a local restaurant known for sports.

