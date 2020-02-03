After Super Bowl win, Chiefs already eyeing repeat next year
Monday, 3 February 2020 () MIAMI (AP) — It took the Chiefs five full decades to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City. They don’t intend to wait that long again. With confetti still swirling and their thrilling Super Bowl triumph over the San Francisco 49ers mere minutes old, most of the Chiefs were already talking about next season. […]
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones told head coach Andy Reid he wasn't coming back to Kansas City without a championship ring. Following the team's Super Bowl LIV win, he said the Chiefs are coming back next year for a repeat.