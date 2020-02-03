Global  

ISIS claims responsibility for London stabbing attack that left 3 injured

FOXNews.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility Monday for the knife attack in London over the weekend that left three people injured.
Islamic State claims south London attack: Amaq news agency

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in south London, without giving evidence, the group's Amaq news agency said on Monday.
